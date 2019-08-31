Little Bugger

I find it paradoxical, ironic, satirical and honestly quite confusing
That the very things we need in life
Can also cause us such pain.
Brought to you by the lovely chap that flew up my shirt on a bike ride,
And while I was coming to a screeching halt,
Ripping off my shirt for God and Country to bear witness to my near nakedness
To save the chap,
He stung me.
Not cool.
©
Haha, sorry for laughing, but welcome to the hazardous world of being a plumber, working with the buggers…….
Oh dear Colleen. I used to ride a motor bike, and one very hot day I went out on it just in my shorts and top. As I was driving along, fairly fast, a thousand needles suddenly went into my leg. A damned wap lol. Like you, I screeched to a halt and surveyed the damage!
Take good care of yourself, Colleen
Ha ha! You probably frightened the life out of him. It’s so true though isn’t it, that the things that will do us good are not always pleasant. Anita
Dagnabbit, MBC, you can’t win sometimes. We’ll call this episode The Sting.
You need some special t shirts made with no entry for insects!
Not fun. It is amazing, how much a bee or wasp sting can hurt. Putting a slice of raw onion on it helps a lot. Not that a person always has that available. 😊
Ouch! Sorry! But I do love your words, for they are true, the things we need can also bring us pain! Hope your pain quickly goes away!
