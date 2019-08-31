Little Bugger

I find it paradoxical, ironic, satirical and honestly quite confusing

That the very things we need in life

Can also cause us such pain.

Brought to you by the lovely chap that flew up my shirt on a bike ride,

And while I was coming to a screeching halt,

Ripping off my shirt for God and Country to bear witness to my near nakedness

To save the chap,

He stung me.

Not cool.

©