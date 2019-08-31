Aug 31 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Little Bugger

 

I find it paradoxical, ironic, satirical and honestly quite confusing

That the very things we need in life

Can also cause us such pain.

Bee, Sting, Ironic

Brought to you by the lovely chap that flew up my shirt on a bike ride,

And while I was coming to a screeching halt,

Ripping off my shirt for God and Country to bear witness to my near nakedness

To save the chap,

He stung me.

Not cool.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Little Bugger

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 31, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Haha, sorry for laughing, but welcome to the hazardous world of being a plumber, working with the buggers…….

    Like

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    August 31, 2019 at 2:18 am

    Oh dear Colleen. I used to ride a motor bike, and one very hot day I went out on it just in my shorts and top. As I was driving along, fairly fast, a thousand needles suddenly went into my leg. A damned wap lol. Like you, I screeched to a halt and surveyed the damage!

    Like

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 31, 2019 at 3:33 am

    Take good care of yourself, Colleen

    Like

    Reply
  4. neilsonanita says:
    August 31, 2019 at 4:34 am

    Ha ha! You probably frightened the life out of him. It’s so true though isn’t it, that the things that will do us good are not always pleasant. Anita

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    August 31, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Dagnabbit, MBC, you can’t win sometimes. We’ll call this episode The Sting.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 31, 2019 at 9:49 am

    You need some special t shirts made with no entry for insects!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    August 31, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Not fun. It is amazing, how much a bee or wasp sting can hurt. Putting a slice of raw onion on it helps a lot. Not that a person always has that available. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  8. joyroses13 says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Ouch! Sorry! But I do love your words, for they are true, the things we need can also bring us pain! Hope your pain quickly goes away!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: