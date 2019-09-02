Sitting On The Side of the Mountain

©
it is a very special place that never leaves you
LikeLike
Mountain trails are always good. They tell you, you are, where you need to be.
A good place to be.
Life is good when you can close your eyes and be there, MBC.
I’m now half way there
But I don’t know where there is……
I’m so glad you can appreciate where you are, Colleen. That’s good news. May it ever be so.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
it is a very special place that never leaves you
LikeLike
Mountain trails are always good. They tell you, you are, where you need to be.
LikeLike
A good place to be.
LikeLike
Life is good when you can close your eyes and be there, MBC.
LikeLike
I’m now half way there
But I don’t know where there is……
LikeLike
I’m so glad you can appreciate where you are, Colleen. That’s good news. May it ever be so.
LikeLike