Sep 02 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Sitting On The Side of the Mountain

 

Climb, Mountain, Trail, Ireland

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Sitting On The Side of the Mountain

  1. beth says:
    September 2, 2019 at 1:05 am

    it is a very special place that never leaves you

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    September 2, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Mountain trails are always good. They tell you, you are, where you need to be.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    September 2, 2019 at 7:10 am

    A good place to be.

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    September 2, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Life is good when you can close your eyes and be there, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 7:41 am

    I’m now half way there
    But I don’t know where there is……

    Like

    Reply
  6. Chuck Lee says:
    September 2, 2019 at 8:00 am

    I’m so glad you can appreciate where you are, Colleen. That’s good news. May it ever be so.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: