Sep 04 2019
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Before I Sleep

Pray, Prayer, Peace

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “Before I Sleep

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I love your prayer and think it should be added to The Newer Testament.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Eric Saretsky says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

    NOW I can get a good night’s rest. Awesome!

    Like

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:23 am

    I like that!

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    September 4, 2019 at 4:36 am

    I love it

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    September 4, 2019 at 6:22 am

    A great prayer.

    Like

    Reply
  6. IreneDesign2011 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 6:30 am

    Nice, Colleen 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  7. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    September 4, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Amen to this beautiful piece.

    Like

    Reply
  8. markbialczak says:
    September 4, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Your update is much needed, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sheri Saretsky says:
    September 4, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Beautiful!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: