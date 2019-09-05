There
In the far reaches
Of dreams and wishes
Combined
Lives the possible
The achievable and attainable
There….
There!
Open your eyes!
On the other side of what you think
Exists what really is.
©
Everything is possible Colleen, we just need to believe in it 🙂
Reblogged this on chrismakan.
The last two lines hit it out of the ballpark.
Yep… I I think I’ve jumped the fence a couple of times already….. xx……….
https://ivors20.wordpress.com/2017/07/05/this-fence/
What a nice post!
Our dreams and wishes are our reality. Aren’t they the natural product of our individual existence? We shatter our heads, how other humans run and eventually we come to the point that we do not even understand how ourself work. But we can see what comes out of this mess between body, soul, knowledge, ignorance mind and emotions! Our fears, but also our dreams and wishes! Maybe the only truth what we can take for real!
don’t listen to your old tapes running through your head, lay down new tracks. anything is possible.
You’re right, MBC. Just … out … there.
So beautifully said!
I spent the night praying for our son to ‘open his eyes’ to what his life can be. This was more encouraging than I can say this morning…Thank you!
