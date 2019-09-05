Sep 05 2019
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

On The Other Side Of What You Think

 

 

There

In the far reaches

Of dreams and wishes

Combined

Lives the possible

The achievable and attainable

There….

There!

Open your eyes!

On the other side of what you think

Exists what really is.

Reality, Possibility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “On The Other Side Of What You Think

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Everything is possible Colleen, we just need to believe in it 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chris Makan says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Reblogged this on chrismakan.

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:30 am

    The last two lines hit it out of the ballpark.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:31 am

    Yep… I I think I’ve jumped the fence a couple of times already….. xx……….
    https://ivors20.wordpress.com/2017/07/05/this-fence/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    September 5, 2019 at 2:36 am

    What a nice post!
    Our dreams and wishes are our reality. Aren’t they the natural product of our individual existence? We shatter our heads, how other humans run and eventually we come to the point that we do not even understand how ourself work. But we can see what comes out of this mess between body, soul, knowledge, ignorance mind and emotions! Our fears, but also our dreams and wishes! Maybe the only truth what we can take for real!

    Like

    Reply
  6. beth says:
    September 5, 2019 at 2:45 am

    don’t listen to your old tapes running through your head, lay down new tracks. anything is possible.

    Like

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    September 5, 2019 at 7:30 am

    You’re right, MBC. Just … out … there.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Jodi says:
    September 5, 2019 at 7:59 am

    So beautifully said!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sheri Saretsky says:
    September 5, 2019 at 8:12 am

    I spent the night praying for our son to ‘open his eyes’ to what his life can be. This was more encouraging than I can say this morning…Thank you!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: