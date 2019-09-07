Sep 07 2019
Impression

 

 

 

Imperfect.  Inexact.  Unpolished.

and okay.

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “Impression

  1. ivor20 says:
    September 7, 2019 at 7:09 am

    Definitely a lot of OK…..

  2. beth says:
    September 7, 2019 at 7:13 am

    And that’s perfect

  3. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Okay is great

  4. joyroses13 says:
    September 7, 2019 at 9:55 am

  5. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:55 am

    True..the perfection of imperfection. Love it!

