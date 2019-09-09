Sep 09 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Where Fire Originates

 

 

 

I am an ember

I will burn out

But I will have burned hot and brilliantly

For the life of my fire.

Ember, Fire, Life

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Where Fire Originates

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Wonderful.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: