Sep 13 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

There’s Grace

 

I woke this morning in a valley

I sit this evening on top of a mountain.

There’s grace in that.

5 thoughts on “There’s Grace

  1. Eric Saretsky says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Thank goodness for the grace to climb out of the valleys, right?! It’s okay that I didn’t get all the way up the mountain. Tomorrow, perhaps.

  2. beth says:
    September 13, 2019 at 5:19 am

    we are never trapped in the valley, it is only temporary. we only have to see/find the way out.

  3. markbialczak says:
    September 13, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Beauty and grace, MBC.

  4. AmyRose🌹 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:42 am

    I’ve got the goosebumps!! Powerful, Colleen!! xo

  5. joyroses13 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Awesome!

