I woke this morning in a valley
I sit this evening on top of a mountain.
There’s grace in that.
Thank goodness for the grace to climb out of the valleys, right?! It’s okay that I didn’t get all the way up the mountain. Tomorrow, perhaps.
we are never trapped in the valley, it is only temporary. we only have to see/find the way out.
Beauty and grace, MBC.
I’ve got the goosebumps!! Powerful, Colleen!! xo
Awesome!
