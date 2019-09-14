Sep 14 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Would

 

 

If I could step

Off the edge

And soar

Over the trees

Swooping

Low to touch the water

High again to

Hide in the clouds-

Wouldn’t I.

Silhouette, Tree, Mountain, Fly

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “I Would

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 14, 2019 at 12:57 am

    You definitely might, even if there was not a clause in your contract guaranteeing you came back to terra firma.

    Like

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 2:44 am

    Life is about exploring most possible, Colleen 😀
    Just go on!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: