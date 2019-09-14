If I could step
Off the edge
And soar
Over the trees
Swooping
Low to touch the water
High again to
Hide in the clouds-
Wouldn’t I.
You definitely might, even if there was not a clause in your contract guaranteeing you came back to terra firma.
Life is about exploring most possible, Colleen 😀
Just go on!
