Sep 18 2019
By Chatter Master

Requires Maneuvering

 

 

Sometimes I take my Passport to work, wear my backpack to run errands, and keep my hiking stick in my car.  So I can pretend that everything I do in my life, no matter how mundane and routine, is leading me to my next great adventure.

Living in reality often requires some maneuvering.

2 thoughts on "Requires Maneuvering

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Laughing……love this.

  2. Eric Saretsky says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:00 am

    an old friend’s wisdom imparted to me was, in part, to care for people, but not carry their backpack. If everyone had the wisdom in your words, here, the burden would indeed be light. maybe I need to carry a walking stick….

