Requires Maneuvering

Sometimes I take my Passport to work, wear my backpack to run errands, and keep my hiking stick in my car. So I can pretend that everything I do in my life, no matter how mundane and routine, is leading me to my next great adventure.
Living in reality often requires some maneuvering.
©
Advertisements
Laughing……love this.
LikeLike
an old friend’s wisdom imparted to me was, in part, to care for people, but not carry their backpack. If everyone had the wisdom in your words, here, the burden would indeed be light. maybe I need to carry a walking stick….
LikeLike