Sep 19 2019
8 Comments
He Might

 

I’d like to think so.

8 thoughts on “He Might

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:54 am

    I doubt she actually needs a refrigerator, but if she had one, she would.

  2. utesmile says:
    September 19, 2019 at 1:54 am

    I like to think so too!

  3. Fiery says:
    September 19, 2019 at 5:30 am

    Oh my gosh, this was such a freakin adorable thought I actually have a tear in my eye!
    Thank you for sharing.
  4. beth says:
    September 19, 2019 at 5:37 am

    I’m quite sure they’re up there as we speak!

  5. tric says:
    September 19, 2019 at 6:20 am

    Maybe that’s what WordPress is, a great big fridge!

  6. markbialczak says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:09 am

    I think they are there, MBC.

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:35 am

    💕

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    September 19, 2019 at 9:32 am

    I’m sure the heavenly library has all of your books too!

