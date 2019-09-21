Me and Moderation Do Not Get Along

A new affinity for pure raw honey
And I bee all like
Moderation is not part of my character make-up.
©
Advertisements
A new affinity for pure raw honey
And I bee all like
Moderation is not part of my character make-up.
©
Delicious! Moderation is over-rated, don’t you think? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine either! Love the sentiment and the artwork!
LikeLike
Yes good Colleen, swimming for gold !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except maybe when you write, and parse things down to the beauty of pure bone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That stuff is lethal…should come with an addiction warning 😉
LikeLike
I am very much like this, and I can see that being something to immerse yourself in. like me, with butter.
LikeLike
Totally get you. I have very little self control! 😂
LikeLike
Yum!
LikeLike
Mine comes. And goes. 😍
LikeLike
Be all you can bee.
LikeLike
Go ahead, take a dip, MBC.
LikeLike
…and why should it bee?
LikeLike
Peanut butter and golden honey, harmonized on a thick slice of crusty bread! Yum!
LikeLike