More Than Knowledge

Knowledge is knowing two plus two equals four.
Wisdom
Is knowing that not everything adds up.
And truthfully, sometimes you don’t know what’s right.
But sometimes you do.
Well said👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻
True
“Knowledge is knowing two plus two equals four.
Wisdom
Is knowing that not everything adds up.”
Ya know, this is just brilliant.
Yes indeed! Very true!
Knowledge + wisdom = 4 stars
Knowledge – wisdom = 0 cigars
and that’s the truth.
How true!
We shape our expectations based on our knowledge, our experience and general norms, although these expectations are always bound to persons, who for the most part do not conform to the general norms, our own knowledge or our individual experiences.
Expectations are therefore wrong invoices, because
we never really know what’s right … maybe we can feel it or believe it!
Well said, my friend. ❤️❤️
A beautiful truth!
You sure speak the truth today, MBC.
Very true – and why I’ve learned to stop and think before I react. My immediate “right” may not be right at all.
