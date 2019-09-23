Sep 23 2019
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

More Than Knowledge

 

 

Knowledge is knowing two plus two equals four.

Wisdom

Is knowing that not everything adds up.

Knowledge, Wisdom, Conflict

And truthfully, sometimes you don’t know what’s right.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But sometimes you do.

©

 

11 thoughts on “More Than Knowledge

  1. Jyoti says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Well said👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    September 23, 2019 at 1:05 am

    True

  3. cindy knoke says:
    September 23, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Ya know, this is just brilliant.

  4. utesmile says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:12 am

    Yes indeed! Very true!

  5. ivor20 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 3:12 am

    Knowledge + wisdom = 4 stars
    Knowledge – wisdom = 0 cigars

  6. beth says:
    September 23, 2019 at 3:43 am

    and that’s the truth.

  7. anie says:
    September 23, 2019 at 4:59 am

    How true!
    We shape our expectations based on our knowledge, our experience and general norms, although these expectations are always bound to persons, who for the most part do not conform to the general norms, our own knowledge or our individual experiences.
    Expectations are therefore wrong invoices, because
    we never really know what’s right … maybe we can feel it or believe it!

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:12 am

    Well said, my friend. ❤️❤️

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:18 am

    A beautiful truth!

  10. markbialczak says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:47 am

    You sure speak the truth today, MBC.

  11. Sheri Saretsky says:
    September 23, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Very true – and why I’ve learned to stop and think before I react. My immediate “right” may not be right at all.

