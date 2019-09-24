Sep 24 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Your Shoes

If I walked a mile in your shoes they would no longer be your shoes.  They would be mine.  I will step differently.  I will tread heavier, or lighter, or skip when you plod, or slow down where you may sprint.   Nor will my heart, my thoughts, and my reactions be identical to yours.   And even if I walk with you, no matter how closely I walk with you I cannot walk your mile and experience you.

And you cannot walk mine.

Let’s walk together when we can.

And respect one another’s journey.

5 thoughts on “Your Shoes

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 24, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Love to you.

  2. ivor20 says:
    September 24, 2019 at 1:50 am

    If you want to walk a mile in my shoes
    We’ll have to sing together about the blues

  3. ivor20 says:
    September 24, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Whoops, I forgot to add this tune…

  4. utesmile says:
    September 24, 2019 at 2:19 am

    Well said. I’ll walk with you when I can and enjoy the togetherness and company. ( in our own shoes) 🙂

  5. Ali Grimshaw says:
    September 24, 2019 at 3:05 am

    Truth be told. What matters is that we try on other’s shoes and while walking with another listen to their stories. I like this one Colleen.

