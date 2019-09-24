If I walked a mile in your shoes they would no longer be your shoes. They would be mine. I will step differently. I will tread heavier, or lighter, or skip when you plod, or slow down where you may sprint. Nor will my heart, my thoughts, and my reactions be identical to yours. And even if I walk with you, no matter how closely I walk with you I cannot walk your mile and experience you.

And you cannot walk mine.

Let’s walk together when we can.

And respect one another’s journey.

