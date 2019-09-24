If I walked a mile in your shoes they would no longer be your shoes. They would be mine. I will step differently. I will tread heavier, or lighter, or skip when you plod, or slow down where you may sprint. Nor will my heart, my thoughts, and my reactions be identical to yours. And even if I walk with you, no matter how closely I walk with you I cannot walk your mile and experience you.
And you cannot walk mine.
Let’s walk together when we can.
And respect one another’s journey.
©
Love to you.
If you want to walk a mile in my shoes
We’ll have to sing together about the blues
Whoops, I forgot to add this tune…
Well said. I’ll walk with you when I can and enjoy the togetherness and company. ( in our own shoes) 🙂
Truth be told. What matters is that we try on other’s shoes and while walking with another listen to their stories. I like this one Colleen.
