Sep 28 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Back For More

 

Cuss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(…give it up…)

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Back For More

  1. beth says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:30 am

    it is sometimes the most fitting language in certain situations.

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:30 am

    It’s like a New Year’s resolution, intentions are honourable, but execution and outcome, usually has a low strike rate…

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    September 28, 2019 at 7:13 am

    Me, too, dagnabbit, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Val Boyko says:
    September 28, 2019 at 7:32 am

    Its damn hard❣️

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ray V. says:
    September 28, 2019 at 8:02 am

    There is worse sh*t you can be facing. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 28, 2019 at 8:08 am

    😀❤️same here 😀❤️

    Like

    Reply
  7. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    September 28, 2019 at 8:09 am

    In the right situation, it can be poetic.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    September 28, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Well shiver me timbers!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: