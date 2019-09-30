Indifference

©
Happens
LikeLike
is it about listening or understanding?
and I understand why the silence remained.
So many missed opportunities. My constant goal is to listen more.
Oh, that conversation, MBC.
I know that experience.
Seems to be getting worse, rather than better!
Sad but it happens
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Happens
LikeLike
is it about listening or understanding?
LikeLike
and I understand why the silence remained.
LikeLike
So many missed opportunities. My constant goal is to listen more.
LikeLike
Oh, that conversation, MBC.
LikeLike
I know that experience.
LikeLike
Seems to be getting worse, rather than better!
LikeLike
Sad but it happens
LikeLike