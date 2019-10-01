Just because the world does not
See, take notice or acknowledge your brilliance,
Does not lessen the value of your effervescent luminance.
Bubble and shine the way you were meant to do.
This is my personal reminder to bubble and shine.
Even if the world doesn’t see it.
©
You do, and thank you for pointing out that I, like everyone else does too.
Ahhh….but we do see it!
I always thought my effervescent luminance was underappreciated…
I shall bubble and shine DAILY from now on.
Seriously, your posts ALWAYS make me smile!
💋💋💋
that’s right! we are lucky to see you in all of your shine here.
