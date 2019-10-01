Oct 01 2019
By Chatter Master

Bubble and Shine

 

 

Just because the world does not

See, take notice or acknowledge your brilliance,

Does not lessen the value of your effervescent luminance.

Sparkle, Bubble

Bubble and shine the way you were meant to do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is my personal reminder to bubble and shine.

Even if the world doesn’t see it.

©

4 thoughts on “Bubble and Shine

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 1, 2019 at 1:28 am

    You do, and thank you for pointing out that I, like everyone else does too.

  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    October 1, 2019 at 2:32 am

    Ahhh….but we do see it!

  3. Fiery says:
    October 1, 2019 at 4:35 am

    I always thought my effervescent luminance was underappreciated…
    I shall bubble and shine DAILY from now on.

    Seriously, your posts ALWAYS make me smile!
    💋💋💋

  4. beth says:
    October 1, 2019 at 5:07 am

    that’s right! we are lucky to see you in all of your shine here.

