Inside Out

©
Yes.
LikeLike
Just floating
I sometimes think it’s better where I’m not, than where I am, but not often!
It gets you places, MBC.
Love this. Speaks to my “get out of my head”. ❤️
Me too! I love the phrase ” but to see past what I’m thinking…” I can’t think of a better way to describe where my head goes sometimes!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Yes.
LikeLike
Just floating
LikeLike
I sometimes think it’s better where I’m not, than where I am, but not often!
LikeLike
It gets you places, MBC.
LikeLike
Love this. Speaks to my “get out of my head”. ❤️
LikeLike
Me too! I love the phrase ” but to see past what I’m thinking…” I can’t think of a better way to describe where my head goes sometimes!
LikeLike