Oct 03 2019
By Chatter Master

Between The Acts

 

 

 

One leaf

Two leaf

Three leaf.

 

Pause.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

But I like this one.

🙂

 

3 thoughts on “Between The Acts

  1. utesmile says:
    October 3, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Yes it is a nice replay! 🙂

  2. anie says:
    October 3, 2019 at 3:30 am

    Circle of life, circle in life but still everything always moves. A movement universel beyond our knowledge, but we are active part of it and we all have the power to influence the moving in a good way.
    Of course, God does not throw dice, but he plays his cards very close to his chest.
    I really like the orange leaf!

  3. beth says:
    October 3, 2019 at 5:03 am

    I love this one and love this time of year

