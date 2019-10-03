Between The Acts

One leaf
Two leaf
Three leaf.
Pause.
©
2018 replay right here. But I like this one.
Yes it is a nice replay! 🙂
Circle of life, circle in life but still everything always moves. A movement universel beyond our knowledge, but we are active part of it and we all have the power to influence the moving in a good way.
Of course, God does not throw dice, but he plays his cards very close to his chest.
I really like the orange leaf!
I love this one and love this time of year
