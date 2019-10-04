Getting Baked

You know the quote “the best laid plans of mice and men”?
I planned to ride today, be in nature, fresh air and sunshine, exploring and adventuring.
I wanted to fill that old creative tank with new energy.
All I managed to do was get baked.
And by ‘baked’ I mean hot temperatures baking the bejeesus out of me.
The tank was depleted.
No matter how fast or hard I pedaled
I could not outrun the heat today.
But
A day off in 95° on a bicycle
Is still a good day off.
Bike helmet removed for this picture only (I was posing in this one).
😉
Can’t ruin the hair with the helmet… 🙂 hehe
that’s right – nothing can beat a day off –
Lol!
It thought you meant baked as in…
😆🍪
Behave
HAHA! Where did you sneak in from? Lol
Fine fine, I’ll behave 😉
Now that’s a great day, MBC!
95! You beat us by 20 degrees. Stay cool. ❤️
You can never go wrong quoting Of Mice and Men.
Helmet off for photo is always cool.
Such a ride feels good for the soul, no matter the heat, Colleen 😀
