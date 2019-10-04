Getting Baked

You know the quote “the best laid plans of mice and men”?

I planned to ride today, be in nature, fresh air and sunshine, exploring and adventuring.

I wanted to fill that old creative tank with new energy.

All I managed to do was get baked.

And by ‘baked’ I mean hot temperatures baking the bejeesus out of me.

The tank was depleted.

No matter how fast or hard I pedaled

I could not outrun the heat today.

But

A day off in 95° on a bicycle

Is still a good day off.

Bike helmet removed for this picture only (I was posing in this one).

😉

©