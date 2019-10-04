Oct 04 2019
Getting Baked

 

 

You know the quote “the best laid plans of mice and men”?

I planned to ride today, be in nature, fresh air and sunshine, exploring and adventuring.

I wanted to fill that old creative tank with new energy.

All I managed to do was get baked.

And by ‘baked’ I mean hot temperatures baking the bejeesus out of me.

The tank was depleted.

Sun, Bike, Bicycle

 

No matter how fast or hard I pedaled

I could not outrun the heat today.

But

A day off in 95° on a bicycle

Is still a good day off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bike helmet removed for this picture only (I was posing in this one).

😉

©

9 thoughts on “Getting Baked

  1. utesmile says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:21 am

    Can’t ruin the hair with the helmet… 🙂 hehe

  2. beth says:
    October 4, 2019 at 5:13 am

    that’s right – nothing can beat a day off –

  3. Fiery says:
    October 4, 2019 at 5:24 am

    Lol!
    It thought you meant baked as in…
    😆🍪

  4. markbialczak says:
    October 4, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Now that’s a great day, MBC!

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:29 am

    95! You beat us by 20 degrees. Stay cool. ❤️

  6. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:24 am

    You can never go wrong quoting Of Mice and Men.
    Helmet off for photo is always cool.

  7. IreneDesign2011 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Such a ride feels good for the soul, no matter the heat, Colleen 😀

