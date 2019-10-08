Oct 08 2019
6 Comments
Arrogance terrifies me

Even in a cup of coffee.

(Disclaimer:  I may use the word ‘arrogance’ when I’m too apprehensive to try something new.)

(This could be about something other than coffee.   Or … it’s about coffee.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “I’m A Regular

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:07 am

    You are simply awesome.
    You did surpass my understanding,
    after the latte.
    They all sound like Italian cheese.

  2. Infinite Living says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:54 am

    Yeah I am nodding in agreement – about coffee or anything else …

  3. utesmile says:
    October 8, 2019 at 2:41 am

    Haha, all these fancy words… I like a milky coffee please. 🙂 ( I never know what is what….)

  4. beth says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:48 am

    yes, applies to all of life – here’s to the joes of the world, ourselves included

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 8, 2019 at 8:05 am

    You are my cup of coffee. ❤️☕️

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    October 8, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I swear they only use such grandiose words to try to justify the extortionate price!

