I’m A Regular

Arrogance terrifies me
Even in a cup of coffee.
(Disclaimer: I may use the word ‘arrogance’ when I’m too apprehensive to try something new.)
(This could be about something other than coffee. Or … it’s about coffee.)
©
Advertisements
You are simply awesome.
You did surpass my understanding,
after the latte.
They all sound like Italian cheese.
LikeLike
Yeah I am nodding in agreement – about coffee or anything else …
LikeLike
Haha, all these fancy words… I like a milky coffee please. 🙂 ( I never know what is what….)
LikeLike
yes, applies to all of life – here’s to the joes of the world, ourselves included
LikeLike
You are my cup of coffee. ❤️☕️
LikeLike
I swear they only use such grandiose words to try to justify the extortionate price!
LikeLike