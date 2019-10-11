You and Me Both

We all have mental health.
I’m not a day late for World Mental Health Day.
It matters today, and all the days.
Be good to all your parts.
The body, the heart, the soul, the feels.
Yep. Love thyself.
Yes. The feels – I love the reminder!
Absolutely , it is every day you have to be good to yourself!
