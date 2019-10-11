Oct 11 2019
You and Me Both

 

 

 

We all have mental health.

I’m not a day late for World Mental Health Day.

It matters today, and all the days.

Be good to all your parts.

The body, the heart, the soul, the feels.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “You and Me Both

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Yep. Love thyself.

  2. Infinite Living says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Yes. The feels – I love the reminder!

  3. utesmile says:
    October 11, 2019 at 2:15 am

    Absolutely , it is every day you have to be good to yourself!

