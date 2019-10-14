Oct 14 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Partner

 

 

 

Relationship, Partner, Dance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “The Partner

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 12:17 am

    It sounds beautiful, when the co-operation works that way, Colleen 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    October 14, 2019 at 1:16 am

    Lucky both of you, to have found each other.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 1:54 am

    May your wonderful dance continue for years to come…. xxx

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Infinite Living says:
    October 14, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Beauty of life itself, with this perfect partnership 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. beth says:
    October 14, 2019 at 4:31 am

    lovely, colleen. you are so lucky to have each other for balance and love.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Fiery says:
    October 14, 2019 at 5:26 am

    Ah…. perfect. I love this. It’s so true and heart warming 💜💜

    Like

    Reply
  7. bikebrown says:
    October 14, 2019 at 6:07 am

    Best partner ever.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: