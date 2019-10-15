Sun is setting.
And
The world is ablaze
With the fire
There
In your vision.
In turn
Setting your internals ablaze.
This ending
Ironically awakens
A knowledge
A birth
A simple truth
Of what you really need.
And desire.
©
Advertisements
Beautiful.
LikeLike
yes, it is always eye-opening in more than one way.
LikeLike
The sun shining through my trees…..
“Nature’s Feet
Truly nature’s treat
Standing amongst forest trees
Earth’s caressing feet”
LikeLike
Wow!!!!!
LikeLike
That is a beautiful moment, MBC.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
I love when the world is ablaze with a simple truth.
And every day, I love your bloggy a little more!
🤗
LikeLike