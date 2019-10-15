Oct 15 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Ironically Awakens

 

 

Sun is setting.

And

The world is ablaze

With the fire

There

In your vision.

In turn

Setting your internals ablaze.

This ending

Ironically awakens

A knowledge

A birth

A simple truth

Of what you really need.

And desire.

Sunset, Mountains, Gift

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Ironically Awakens

  1. utesmile says:
    October 15, 2019 at 2:23 am

    Beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    October 15, 2019 at 3:43 am

    yes, it is always eye-opening in more than one way.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:02 am

    The sun shining through my trees…..
    “Nature’s Feet

    Truly nature’s treat
    Standing amongst forest trees
    Earth’s caressing feet”

    Like

    Reply
  4. alexraphael says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:46 am

    Wow!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:29 am

    That is a beautiful moment, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:33 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  7. Fiery says:
    October 15, 2019 at 11:10 am

    I love when the world is ablaze with a simple truth.

    And every day, I love your bloggy a little more!
    🤗

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: