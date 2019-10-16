There’s more than one way to get past a hurdle.
They aren’t there
To stop you
But to give you options.
©
You are remarkable.
LikeLike
Exactly , you don’t always have to jump over it…… As you illustrate there are many ways to overcome an obstacle we just have to be inventive!
yup, take prisoners as needed
I just love this …. and the matching track uniform and headband clinch it!
Always more than one way to get the job done.
You clever girl. ❤️
So well considered this is, MBC.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
You are remarkable.
LikeLike
Exactly , you don’t always have to jump over it…… As you illustrate there are many ways to overcome an obstacle we just have to be inventive!
LikeLike
yup, take prisoners as needed
LikeLike
I just love this …. and the matching track uniform and headband clinch it!
LikeLike
Always more than one way to get the job done.
LikeLike
You clever girl. ❤️
LikeLike
So well considered this is, MBC.
LikeLike