Oct 16 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Clear It

 

 

There’s more than one way to get past a hurdle.

They aren’t there

To stop you

Hurdles

 

But to give you options.

 

Hurdles

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Clear It

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:50 am

    You are remarkable.

    Like

    Reply
  2. utesmile says:
    October 16, 2019 at 2:09 am

    Exactly , you don’t always have to jump over it…… As you illustrate there are many ways to overcome an obstacle we just have to be inventive!

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    October 16, 2019 at 5:35 am

    yup, take prisoners as needed

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jim McKeever says:
    October 16, 2019 at 5:59 am

    I just love this …. and the matching track uniform and headband clinch it!

    Like

    Reply
  5. bikebrown says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:00 am

    Always more than one way to get the job done.

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:53 am

    You clever girl. ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:45 am

    So well considered this is, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: