Oct 17 2019
When The Oceans Rolled In

When The Oceans Rolled In

 

 

When the oceans rolled in on the banks of Maine

I was not there.

Come and get me ocean.

Ah…wait.  You can’t.

I wasn’t there.

Courtesy of my lovely niece who allowed me to not go.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “When The Oceans Rolled In

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I feel your attraction for the beach, Colleen 😀

  2. ivor20 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

    I think you like the violin, so I’ll send you some real ocean music……enjoy….

  3. ivor20 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Whoops,….. the video clip is spit into two parts….. enjoy the second part as well….

  4. ivor20 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:41 am

  5. utesmile says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:04 am

    careful you get wet feet…. 🙂

  6. beth says:
    October 17, 2019 at 5:03 am

    I love how you put yourself where you’d like to be

  7. AmyRose🌹 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:30 am

    A day shall come, Colleen, that you will be there. (smile)

  8. markbialczak says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:51 am

    It looks so awesome with you not there, MBC!

