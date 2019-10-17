When the oceans rolled in on the banks of Maine
I was not there.
Come and get me ocean.
Ah…wait. You can’t.
I wasn’t there.
Courtesy of my lovely niece who allowed me to not go.
©
I feel your attraction for the beach, Colleen 😀
I think you like the violin, so I’ll send you some real ocean music……enjoy….
Whoops,….. the video clip is spit into two parts….. enjoy the second part as well….
careful you get wet feet…. 🙂
I love how you put yourself where you’d like to be
A day shall come, Colleen, that you will be there. (smile)
It looks so awesome with you not there, MBC!
