When Everyone Else Isn’t

Even when they can’t tell me this, this is what I hear people say.
©
It took me a long time to figure out that I was most lonely when not alone.
Alone in a crowd is hardest
I wear this badge…. I cope ok…. just harder at social functions and all your friend attend with their partners…… the chair beside me is empty….
I enjoy being alone. I am some of the best company I know!
Yes, a state of mind that’s so relatable to the surroundings, MBC.
Due to circumstances in my life, Colleen, I’ve learned that my own company is my best company. It takes time but the yearning to be with others fades. Now my “other” company is mostly animals and Nature. I suppose you can look at this way … The Universe made a way for the artist in me to come alive. Artists need “alone time”. (smile) Happy Monday!! xoxoxo
I like to stay in my own company, as I find most inspiration for being creative, when I’m alone. The worst I know about feeling alone is, when I feel alone and are in company of other people, this feels so much worse. Just show me, that to stay alone is much better.
