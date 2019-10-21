Oct 21 2019
When Everyone Else Isn’t

 

 

Even when they can’t tell me this, this is what I hear people say.

8 thoughts on “When Everyone Else Isn’t

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:50 am

    It took me a long time to figure out that I was most lonely when not alone.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 21, 2019 at 3:12 am

    ❤️

  3. beth says:
    October 21, 2019 at 3:35 am

    Alone in a crowd is hardest

  4. ivor20 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 4:54 am

    I wear this badge…. I cope ok…. just harder at social functions and all your friend attend with their partners…… the chair beside me is empty….

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    October 21, 2019 at 7:22 am

    I enjoy being alone. I am some of the best company I know!

  6. markbialczak says:
    October 21, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Yes, a state of mind that’s so relatable to the surroundings, MBC.

  7. AmyRose🌹 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 8:43 am

    Due to circumstances in my life, Colleen, I’ve learned that my own company is my best company. It takes time but the yearning to be with others fades. Now my “other” company is mostly animals and Nature. I suppose you can look at this way … The Universe made a way for the artist in me to come alive. Artists need “alone time”. (smile) Happy Monday!! xoxoxo

  8. IreneDesign2011 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    I like to stay in my own company, as I find most inspiration for being creative, when I’m alone. The worst I know about feeling alone is, when I feel alone and are in company of other people, this feels so much worse. Just show me, that to stay alone is much better.

