I often question my abilities.
But on rare occasions
I remember that I do not need permission
From anyone to have passions
And to
Live them.
©
Ah! A forever truth – I think I am still unconsciously waiting for permission on so many things…
LikeLike
I have a lot of friends that don’t understand my passion for poems and writing, Yes !! I’m more than happy within the soul of my writing haven, without needing anyone’s permission…. as here in front of me my note-book openly laughs and smiles with me……
LikeLiked by 1 person
You go girl.
I so get this, and it’s good to remember that you only need to give yourself permission. the most important permission you will ever need and it is enough.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Ah! A forever truth – I think I am still unconsciously waiting for permission on so many things…
LikeLike
I have a lot of friends that don’t understand my passion for poems and writing, Yes !! I’m more than happy within the soul of my writing haven, without needing anyone’s permission…. as here in front of me my note-book openly laughs and smiles with me……
LikeLiked by 1 person
You go girl.
LikeLike
I so get this, and it’s good to remember that you only need to give yourself permission. the most important permission you will ever need and it is enough.
LikeLike