Oct 23 2019
By Chatter Master

Don’t Ask

 

 

 

 

Permission, Draw, Doodle

 

 

I often question my abilities.

But on rare occasions

I remember that I do not need permission

From anyone to have passions

And to

Live them.

 

 

4 thoughts on “Don’t Ask

  1. Infinite Living says:
    October 23, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Ah! A forever truth – I think I am still unconsciously waiting for permission on so many things…

  2. ivor20 says:
    October 23, 2019 at 1:03 am

    I have a lot of friends that don’t understand my passion for poems and writing, Yes !! I’m more than happy within the soul of my writing haven, without needing anyone’s permission…. as here in front of me my note-book openly laughs and smiles with me……

  3. cindy knoke says:
    October 23, 2019 at 1:12 am

    You go girl.

  4. beth says:
    October 23, 2019 at 5:10 am

    I so get this, and it’s good to remember that you only need to give yourself permission. the most important permission you will ever need and it is enough.

