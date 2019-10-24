Oct 24 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Up Again

 

 

If you could give life again, for a moment.

 

Leaf, Tree, Rake

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From:  The Sentinel

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Up Again

  1. Eric Saretsky says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:37 am

    I haven’t raked Fall leaves in years. Thanks for the memories!

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Gorgeous…Like your enjoying an “Airborne Toxic Event” and “Wishing Well” for your raked-up Autumn leaves

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: