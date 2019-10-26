©
I think I’ve moved beyond expecting and expectations, …… I’m just a bundle of me…. living by the sea…… fluttering in a blue sky breeze…… praying for our planet on my knees
Here is my song for day, a video version of Leonard Cohen’s brilliant poem, “Happens to The Heart”…… I’ve been passing this fantastic piece around today… enjoy xx
May I join you here Colleen? My big surprise for everyone is actually doing the unexpected — which is strange since I’ve never done what was expected. Where is the fun in that?
And, as your said before, you are most loveable at your very worst.
May I join you here Colleen? My big surprise for everyone is actually doing the unexpected — which is strange since I’ve never done what was expected. Where is the fun in that?
And, as your said before, you are most loveable at your very worst.
