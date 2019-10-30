I Will Begin-Anew

©
When you are sleeping at last
You may not be the first, nor the last
No matter, I shall play this song for you
Until we be able to say our adieu’s
Bless you, MBC.
I hope you don’t begin anew until you’ve wring every last drop out of your current life💕
Bless you, MBC.
I hope you don’t begin anew until you’ve wring every last drop out of your current life💕
