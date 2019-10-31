Our Masterpiece

©
Yep, a shredded rough draft
Like the milky’s old draught-horse
My masterpiece’s yet to be endorsed
We are just getting to that????
Yes and we should be happy with our rough draft, not always trying to be perfect.
I think that living the rough draft is okay, we learn as we do, it’s not written in stone, and that gives us the concepts of chance and hope and will. we all know the ending already.
That’s why we say live and learn, I guess, MBC. Our lives have more than one scene.
😍
