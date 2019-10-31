Oct 31 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Our Masterpiece

 

 

Rough Draft, Master Piece, Type

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Our Masterpiece

  1. ivor20 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Yep, a shredded rough draft
    Like the milky’s old draught-horse
    My masterpiece’s yet to be endorsed

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    October 31, 2019 at 1:30 am

    We are just getting to that????

    Like

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:10 am

    Yes and we should be happy with our rough draft, not always trying to be perfect.

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    October 31, 2019 at 4:57 am

    I think that living the rough draft is okay, we learn as we do, it’s not written in stone, and that gives us the concepts of chance and hope and will. we all know the ending already.

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    October 31, 2019 at 7:35 am

    That’s why we say live and learn, I guess, MBC. Our lives have more than one scene.

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 31, 2019 at 7:52 am

    😍

    Like

    Reply

