Nov 01 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Wiser of Me

 

 

 

Wisdom, Draw, Picture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “The Wiser of Me

  1. ivor20 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 12:18 am

    The older me cannot remember what the question was,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Children are so innocent, so a thoughtful question Colleen 😀

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    November 1, 2019 at 5:04 am

    the hard part is that you don’t know what you don’t know

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:55 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    November 1, 2019 at 7:25 am

    oh, I think we stay as smart as we are, a whole life long. The curse, but also the blessing, may be that you become aware of the depth of your thoughts and feelings.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Loved this one. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:55 am

    As we get older we never learn, and then we forget!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: