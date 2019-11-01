The Wiser of Me

©
The older me cannot remember what the question was,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Children are so innocent, so a thoughtful question Colleen 😀
LikeLike
the hard part is that you don’t know what you don’t know
❤️
oh, I think we stay as smart as we are, a whole life long. The curse, but also the blessing, may be that you become aware of the depth of your thoughts and feelings.
Loved this one. 😊
As we get older we never learn, and then we forget!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The older me cannot remember what the question was,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Children are so innocent, so a thoughtful question Colleen 😀
LikeLike
the hard part is that you don’t know what you don’t know
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
oh, I think we stay as smart as we are, a whole life long. The curse, but also the blessing, may be that you become aware of the depth of your thoughts and feelings.
LikeLike
Loved this one. 😊
LikeLike
As we get older we never learn, and then we forget!
LikeLike