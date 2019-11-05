Nov 05 2019
16 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

What I Have

 

 

Wink, Smarts, Stupids

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

16 thoughts on “What I Have

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 1:10 am

    The last one is very important to stay away from, Colleen 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Moonwatcher51 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:46 am

    That made me smirk. I think you’re brilliant!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Fiery says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:36 am

    Hahaha!

    Brilliant.

    I have a few stupids but definitely not ALL of them.
    So that’s good, right?
    ♡♡♡

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    November 5, 2019 at 5:06 am

    but you sure have a bushel-full of smarts and more.

    Like

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    November 5, 2019 at 5:37 am

    I could only see the smarts so far…: )

    Like

    Reply
  6. David Redpath says:
    November 5, 2019 at 5:38 am

    That’s a great motto to live by 😎

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. blindzanygirl says:
    November 5, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Lol I have plenty of the stupids. But I am smart to recognise it

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 5, 2019 at 7:45 am

    😘

    Like

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    November 5, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Seems to me that you have the perfect balance!

    Like

    Reply
  10. markbialczak says:
    November 5, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Your supplies are just right, I think, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  11. joyroses13 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 9:14 am

    LOL! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  12. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    November 5, 2019 at 10:05 am

    BRAVO.
    This is hysterical. I so so love this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. joycee says:
    November 5, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Love this! Yep…I don’t have all the “stupids” 🙃

    Like

    Reply
  14. utesmile says:
    November 5, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Hehe , love it!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: