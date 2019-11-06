Some Like It Hot

Honest…I was just sitting by the fire and this occurred to me.
No drama here. Just my brain at work.
©
Like the political situation are many places in our world, it might be difficult not to think about, how to have a vacation away from this, Colleen.
LikeLike
Writing to you now from Death Valley, 267 feet below sea level, and just having photographed Dante’s Peak and the supposed hell of the desert below, I can tell you the desert inferno is utterly empty of people, and thus drama, and that does contain within, its own kind of heaven.
Haha, I like a bit of heat…… and I don’t like drama, just simple life!
still better here –
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Like the political situation are many places in our world, it might be difficult not to think about, how to have a vacation away from this, Colleen.
LikeLike
Writing to you now from Death Valley, 267 feet below sea level, and just having photographed Dante’s Peak and the supposed hell of the desert below, I can tell you the desert inferno is utterly empty of people, and thus drama, and that does contain within, its own kind of heaven.
LikeLike
Haha, I like a bit of heat…… and I don’t like drama, just simple life!
LikeLike
still better here –
LikeLike