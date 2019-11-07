Nov 07 2019
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Breakthrough

 

 

Achievement, Breakthrough

 

A breakthrough of adulting is learning this lesson.

It may not always be about parenting, or your career, or fill in the blank.

But that empowering moment when you learn or realize

Some things can just damn well wait.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

11 thoughts on “Breakthrough

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    November 7, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Oh yes…took me a long time to learn that one but I think I finally understand now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. shelie27 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 1:06 am

    I love this!

    Like

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:43 am

    I agree Colleen, this is so important a topic 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. utesmile says:
    November 7, 2019 at 3:00 am

    Oh indeed, I have learnt that too. Yes. That is why we need a big hug just right now! Sqeeeze you ♥

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jesska says:
    November 7, 2019 at 3:24 am

    Absolutely!
    Thanks for the reminder 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 7, 2019 at 5:49 am

    😊

    Like

    Reply
  7. beth says:
    November 7, 2019 at 6:09 am

    full stop.

    Like

    Reply
  8. ivor20 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 6:29 am

    There’s so much I don’t know
    There’s so much in life, I missed out on
    There’s so much love inside me, still to be found…….

    Like

    Reply
  9. markbialczak says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:49 am

    I am still learning so much, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  10. AmyRose🌹 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Like cleaning the house! Yep. There’s more to life then chasing dust bunnies! I need to put a sign like this on the wall when I’m writing or editing to remind hubby NOT to speak to me. Hmmmmm …….

    Like

    Reply
  11. Peter's pondering says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Hell yes!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: