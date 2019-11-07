A breakthrough of adulting is learning this lesson.
It may not always be about parenting, or your career, or fill in the blank.
But that empowering moment when you learn or realize
Some things can just damn well wait.
Oh yes…took me a long time to learn that one but I think I finally understand now!
I love this!
I agree Colleen, this is so important a topic 🙂
Oh indeed, I have learnt that too. Yes. That is why we need a big hug just right now! Sqeeeze you ♥
Absolutely!
Thanks for the reminder 🙂
😊
full stop.
There’s so much I don’t know
There’s so much in life, I missed out on
There’s so much love inside me, still to be found…….
I am still learning so much, MBC.
Like cleaning the house! Yep. There’s more to life then chasing dust bunnies! I need to put a sign like this on the wall when I’m writing or editing to remind hubby NOT to speak to me. Hmmmmm …….
Hell yes!
