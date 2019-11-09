Then what?

This thought popped into my head days ago and I wrote it down.

I wrote it many times with many different follow up lines.

I don’t feel a negative energy about it.

Physically I have been broken many times

And healed to achieve greater physical feats.

Emotionally I have nearly deconstructed

And come back with strength and fortitude.

Mentally I’ve been waylaid

And found restitution in patience and education.

I woke up broken

I remained broken throughout the day.

My brokenness is a part of my accomplished whole.

This is too wordy for me.

I woke up broken

I remained broken throughout the day.

Shrug.

I’m going on a hike.

Broken or not, I got things to do.

(PS….I’m not broken, it’s just something I wrote and am stuck on.)

