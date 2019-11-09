Then what?
This thought popped into my head days ago and I wrote it down.
I wrote it many times with many different follow up lines.
I don’t feel a negative energy about it.
Physically I have been broken many times
And healed to achieve greater physical feats.
Emotionally I have nearly deconstructed
And come back with strength and fortitude.
Mentally I’ve been waylaid
And found restitution in patience and education.
I woke up broken
I remained broken throughout the day.
My brokenness is a part of my accomplished whole.
This is too wordy for me.
I woke up broken
I remained broken throughout the day.
Shrug.
I’m going on a hike.
Broken or not, I got things to do.
(PS….I’m not broken, it’s just something I wrote and am stuck on.)
