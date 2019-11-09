Nov 09 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Then What

 

 

 

 

Broken

Then what?

This thought popped into my head days ago and I wrote it down.

I wrote it many times with many different follow up lines.

I don’t feel a negative energy about it.

Physically I have been broken many times

And healed to achieve greater physical feats.

Emotionally I have nearly deconstructed

And come back with strength and fortitude.

Mentally I’ve been waylaid

And found restitution in patience and education.

I woke up broken

I remained broken throughout the day.

My brokenness is a part of my accomplished whole.

This is too wordy for me.

I woke up broken

I remained broken throughout the day.

Shrug.

I’m going on a hike.

Broken or not, I got things to do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(PS….I’m not broken, it’s just something I wrote and am stuck on.)

©

 

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Then What

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Yay to the PS!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: