Nov 11 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

One Or The Other

 

 

 

 

Courage, Fear, Success, Fail

 

 

 

 

 

To all of the young men and women who served to allow us to live.

One thought on “One Or The Other

  1. cindy knoke says:
    November 11, 2019 at 1:28 am

    We can never appreciate their courage and sacrifice enough.

