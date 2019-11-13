It Whispers and Bellows

©
Yes…. It’s another day…. full of downs and ups… gentle breezes and howling gales…. cloudy skys and bright sunshine…. evolution’s spring-time in Geelong, is action packed…… although I’m sincerely wishing for calmer days and lots of rain for our friends in New South Wales, who are still being ravaged by wild bushfires……
You find a way to make complexity, simple.
