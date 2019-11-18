Nov 18 2019
Not Always Certain

 

 

 

 

Decision, Indecision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I can’t help it.  I make myself laugh.

9 thoughts on “Not Always Certain

  1. cindy knoke says:
    November 18, 2019 at 2:15 am

    Which basically means you are smart.

  2. utesmile says:
    November 18, 2019 at 3:16 am

    … and you make others laugh! 🙂

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    November 18, 2019 at 5:02 am

    I feel like that often lol

  4. beth says:
    November 18, 2019 at 5:38 am

    and I am certain that you will one day be certain.

  5. ivor20 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 6:29 am

    Oh…♡♡sure to be sure “irish”♡♡
    “As you slide down
    The banister of life
    May the splinters
    Never point in the
    Wrong Direction”
    …. Irish blessing…..

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    November 18, 2019 at 8:28 am

    A lovely post that has inspired a Rapid Rhyme, coming soon to a blog near you!

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 18, 2019 at 8:31 am

    ❤️😊

  8. Rapid Rhyme #17 – Peter's pondering says:
    November 18, 2019 at 8:34 am

    […] Inspired by this marvellous thought from Colleen. […]

  9. markbialczak says:
    November 18, 2019 at 8:53 am

    I think I might know what you mean, MBC!

