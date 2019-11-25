Nov 25 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Modus Operandi

 

 

 

Modus Operandi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of life’s many recipes.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Modus Operandi

  1. ivor20 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:32 am

    There’s no gain, without doing the pain….

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    November 25, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Powerful.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Fiery says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Amazing. Touched me deeply
    Xoxoxox

    Like

    Reply
  4. AmyRose🌹 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Whoa! This one stopped me in my tracks! Powerful!!

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:56 am

    You bring us many great thoughts, MBC. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: