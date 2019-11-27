Like A Remedy

Sometimes it just takes a look.
To soothe our heart.
Or make our heart beat.
I don’t have a pet.
But I have lots of people in my life who are just as cute.
Counterirritants, if you will.
That is right, other can do that for you too! ( not only pets)
and things can turn around instantly, you are so right –
❤️🐾
There you go, MBC.
