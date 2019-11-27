Nov 27 2019
Sometimes it just takes a look.

To soothe our heart.

The Look

Or make our heart beat.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I don’t have a pet.

But I have lots of people in my life who are just as cute.

Counterirritants, if you will.

4 thoughts on “Like A Remedy

  1. utesmile says:
    November 27, 2019 at 3:12 am

    That is right, other can do that for you too! ( not only pets)

  2. beth says:
    November 27, 2019 at 5:48 am

    and things can turn around instantly, you are so right –

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 27, 2019 at 7:11 am

    ❤️🐾

  4. markbialczak says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:18 am

    There you go, MBC.

