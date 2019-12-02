Dec 02 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

So I Lean In

 

 

 

 

Write, Draw, Create

 

 

 

 

 

Have you ever been so close to what you want to say, or do, create or experience

and you just can’t get close enough to touch it?

Lean in!  Reach!

©

 

Tagged , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “So I Lean In

  1. beth says:
    December 2, 2019 at 6:16 am

    yeah, I get that

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    December 2, 2019 at 6:36 am

    I was leaning on my thoughts today
    They buckled under the coffee tray
    Now my head must hit the hay

    Like

    Reply
  3. Ray V. says:
    December 2, 2019 at 7:10 am

    Sometimes, I lean in so far that I fall over. Not pretty.

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:10 am

    😊

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:35 am

    That does clear up the pipeline, MBC!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Yes, I have been sooo close before. I’ll have to remember to try leaning in. 😊

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: