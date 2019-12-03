Dec 03 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Construction Site

 

 

Hammer, Nail

 

 

 

 

 

I should probably have a hard hat on.

8 thoughts on “Construction Site

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:05 am

    ❤️

  2. cindy knoke says:
    December 3, 2019 at 1:41 am

    Laughing…..

  3. utesmile says:
    December 3, 2019 at 3:18 am

    Haha, yes you do, might be a bit dangerous, but great, I love it!

  4. anie says:
    December 3, 2019 at 4:05 am

    haha, helmets are not required and no wall construction needed.
    Perfection is a norm that does not exist. Strangely, it is admired and searched, but isn’t the special and lovable the only individual imperfection?

  5. Sheri Saretsky says:
    December 3, 2019 at 4:51 am

    Wonderful!

  6. beth says:
    December 3, 2019 at 5:21 am

    no helmet required, just arm yourself with belly laughs

  7. Fiery says:
    December 3, 2019 at 7:46 am

    HahaHA! I love this!
    Think you should add:

    Intelligent
    Adorable
    Hilarious
    Charming

    Then you’ve truly effing nailed it.

    (Also when I saw the words “hard hat on”, my naughty mind read something entirely different! 😂)

  8. markbialczak says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

    I empathize completely, MBC.

