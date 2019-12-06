Dec 06 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Instead

 

 

 

Mountain, Summit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “Instead

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 6, 2019 at 12:11 am

    ❤️

  2. cindy knoke says:
    December 6, 2019 at 2:36 am

    You get to be creative and have fun instead. Who’d a thunk?

  3. Fiery says:
    December 6, 2019 at 5:54 am

    Honestly I marvel at the synchronicity of life sometimes. I had a similar conversation with a friend the other day, and I literally said to her, I am surrendering to the universe now, not fighting

    How strange and wonderful.

    I love this 💕💕💕

  4. Book Club Mom says:
    December 6, 2019 at 6:34 am

    Sometimes just accepting their awesomeness is a way of conquering them!

  5. beth says:
    December 6, 2019 at 7:21 am

    spot on. just enjoy the fact that they exist –

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    December 6, 2019 at 8:00 am

    I surrender to each moment!

  7. markbialczak says:
    December 6, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Sometimes it is good enough to know you want to, MBC.

  8. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:41 am

    I know that feeling too, Colleen. Sometimes we need to accept, that we are not 25 years any longer and able to conquer the world in same way and we don’t feel the need to any longer.

