Shine On Me

I just had the MOST pleasant experience at a Starbucks. After a joyful exchange at the counter, with fantastic service, I wanted to thank the beautiful woman who made my day brighter. I stuck a tip inside my book and gave it to her hoping she would enjoy my book. She came back out to me on the floor, asked me to sign the book and give a message to her crew who she wanted to share the book with. So I wrote a message in one book for her, and one for the crew. And thanked her and the crew for the service and the incredibly beautiful smiles they shared with us today. Those smiles make a difference in people's hectic/sad/happy/running amok kind of days. PS....another Colleen. How could I not love her? . . . . . . . #joyful #bekind #smilesforeachother #spreadhappiness #thesentinel #bringmechristmas #starbucks #coffee #goodpeople #thankyou