Echoes Of The Day

 

 

 

Repercussion, Exhaustion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We experience powerful moments, not always good, not always ours.

But they impact us.

4 thoughts on “Echoes Of The Day

  1. ivor20 says:
    December 14, 2019 at 12:42 am

    There’s an impact upon an Island unsound
    Some are small and have been found
    Others have been left to the bubbling ground…….

    Heartfelt tears and condolences to the victims and those badly injured, at New Zealand’s, White Island Volcano disaster …..xxx

  2. beth says:
    December 14, 2019 at 7:57 am

    everything leaves a mark

  3. markbialczak says:
    December 14, 2019 at 8:34 am

    I’m glad you shake it off, MBC.

  4. Jodi says:
    December 14, 2019 at 8:44 am

    indeed!

