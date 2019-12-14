Echoes Of The Day

We experience powerful moments, not always good, not always ours.
But they impact us.
There’s an impact upon an Island unsound
Some are small and have been found
Others have been left to the bubbling ground…….
Heartfelt tears and condolences to the victims and those badly injured, at New Zealand’s, White Island Volcano disaster …..xxx
everything leaves a mark
I’m glad you shake it off, MBC.
indeed!
everything leaves a mark
I’m glad you shake it off, MBC.
indeed!
