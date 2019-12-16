Dec 16 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Push or Pull

 

 

 

 

Yellow, Door

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “Push or Pull

  1. Eric Saretsky says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:11 am

    what is it about “doors” that challenge so many? I remember the game show which had 3 doors, only one of which would have a “grand” prize. Often, the wrong door lead to a live goat. In life you can feel like you go the more difficult path – like going “in” through the “out” door. These days, I am grateful for all the doors that got me to where I am now. Thanks c/m for sharing this!

  2. utesmile says:
    December 16, 2019 at 2:51 am

    Absolutely! … Love that door!

  3. anie says:
    December 16, 2019 at 4:12 am

    haha..even if there is a sign with “pull” or “push”, I usually do it wrong first. As long as the doors are not locked, we can learn zu open it.

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 4:39 am

    How we look at those doors are so important, Colleen. Every door has it’s possibilities and challenges. We do have a choice, then up to us, how to use it ❤

  5. beth says:
    December 16, 2019 at 5:34 am

    An invitation ahead or a terror awaiting?

