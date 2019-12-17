Always An Option

It may not always be easy,
But it’s always worth the extra effort.
©
YESSS!!!! ❤
LikeLike
I just read the hashtags….. are you ok? Hugs! ❤
Awww. You are so kind Jodi. I usually ‘do’ comments in the evening but I saw this and thought I should say something. I am absolutely fine AND so very grateful for you and others who thought to ask. The hashtags are a reminder to myself that I was not always respectful (historically speaking). I didn’t want anyone to see this and think I was being ‘holier than thou’. It comes from experience, both good and bad. It’s about what I’ve learned and how I wish to be. It’s all about the ‘wisdom’ we pick up in life. Thank you so much ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I am so glad to hear!! ❤️❤️
You are the best ❤
Good reminder. Disrespectful words or tone are bitter to the taste. ❤️
You are human like us. These are clouds of protection or rain ,,the hashtags you mentioned.
I so agree!
Laughing…..So true!
so important, makes the difference
Often forgotten, always worth the reminder!
I read Jodi’s comment and I too am relieved you are OK. Oh yes we do learn as we go along in life, or at least I would hope so! If respect were a given to both human and Nature and all Her Beings, what a glorious world this would be!
A box that should always be checked, for sure, MBC.
Good to read, that you are okay Colleen. I can only agree, mutual respect is the way in a relationship. If this disappear, the relationship is death.
You are so right, thats a powerful word and it can make or break many relationships.
Yes yes yes yes!!!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
YESSS!!!! ❤
LikeLike
I just read the hashtags….. are you ok? Hugs! ❤
LikeLike
Awww. You are so kind Jodi. I usually ‘do’ comments in the evening but I saw this and thought I should say something. I am absolutely fine AND so very grateful for you and others who thought to ask. The hashtags are a reminder to myself that I was not always respectful (historically speaking). I didn’t want anyone to see this and think I was being ‘holier than thou’. It comes from experience, both good and bad. It’s about what I’ve learned and how I wish to be. It’s all about the ‘wisdom’ we pick up in life. Thank you so much ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I am so glad to hear!! ❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are the best ❤
LikeLike
Good reminder. Disrespectful words or tone are bitter to the taste. ❤️
LikeLike
You are human like us. These are clouds of protection or rain ,,the hashtags you mentioned.
LikeLike
I so agree!
LikeLike
Laughing…..So true!
LikeLike
so important, makes the difference
LikeLike
Often forgotten, always worth the reminder!
LikeLike
I read Jodi’s comment and I too am relieved you are OK. Oh yes we do learn as we go along in life, or at least I would hope so! If respect were a given to both human and Nature and all Her Beings, what a glorious world this would be!
LikeLike
A box that should always be checked, for sure, MBC.
LikeLike
Good to read, that you are okay Colleen. I can only agree, mutual respect is the way in a relationship. If this disappear, the relationship is death.
LikeLike
You are so right, thats a powerful word and it can make or break many relationships.
LikeLike
Yes yes yes yes!!!
LikeLike