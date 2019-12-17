Dec 17 2019
Always An Option

 

 

 

Relationship

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It may not always be easy,

But it’s always worth the extra effort.

16 thoughts on “Always An Option

  1. Jodi says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:11 am

    YESSS!!!! ❤

  2. Jodi says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:12 am

    I just read the hashtags….. are you ok? Hugs! ❤

    • Chatter Master says:
      December 17, 2019 at 6:58 am

      Awww. You are so kind Jodi. I usually ‘do’ comments in the evening but I saw this and thought I should say something. I am absolutely fine AND so very grateful for you and others who thought to ask. The hashtags are a reminder to myself that I was not always respectful (historically speaking). I didn’t want anyone to see this and think I was being ‘holier than thou’. It comes from experience, both good and bad. It’s about what I’ve learned and how I wish to be. It’s all about the ‘wisdom’ we pick up in life. Thank you so much ❤

  3. Debra says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Good reminder. Disrespectful words or tone are bitter to the taste. ❤️

  4. Pastor Cathy's Pilgrimage says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:27 am

    You are human like us. These are clouds of protection or rain ,,the hashtags you mentioned.

  5. utesmile says:
    December 17, 2019 at 2:56 am

    I so agree!

  6. cindy knoke says:
    December 17, 2019 at 3:02 am

    Laughing…..So true!

  7. beth says:
    December 17, 2019 at 6:20 am

    so important, makes the difference

  8. Book Club Mom says:
    December 17, 2019 at 7:07 am

    Often forgotten, always worth the reminder!

  9. AmyRose🌹 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I read Jodi’s comment and I too am relieved you are OK. Oh yes we do learn as we go along in life, or at least I would hope so! If respect were a given to both human and Nature and all Her Beings, what a glorious world this would be!

  10. markbialczak says:
    December 17, 2019 at 8:44 am

    A box that should always be checked, for sure, MBC.

  11. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Good to read, that you are okay Colleen. I can only agree, mutual respect is the way in a relationship. If this disappear, the relationship is death.

  12. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:51 am

    You are so right, thats a powerful word and it can make or break many relationships.

  13. Ocean Bream says:
    December 17, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Yes yes yes yes!!!

