For all of the “wish I’d said”s.
©
You are right, Colleen.
Yes and you always think of it too late…..
that is so absolutely true and often the hardest thing to say or hear.
Hmmmm …… And then some! Although I did open my mouth or should I say my “hand” and told a “robot” via email to F off. Normally I do not. The content of my email was important and to be greeted by a robot blew my mind.
Thank you for being a true shining light, MBC.
❤️
I wish I’d said what’s in my head
I wish I’d kissed your lips instead
I should, I ought, have voiced my thought
Instead I failed and now there’s nought!
