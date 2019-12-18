Dec 18 2019
Unheard

 

 

 

For all of the “wish I’d said”s.

7 thoughts on “Unheard

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 1:29 am

    You are right, Colleen.

  2. utesmile says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:46 am

    Yes and you always think of it too late…..

  3. beth says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:27 am

    that is so absolutely true and often the hardest thing to say or hear.

  4. AmyRose🌹 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Hmmmm …… And then some! Although I did open my mouth or should I say my “hand” and told a “robot” via email to F off. Normally I do not. The content of my email was important and to be greeted by a robot blew my mind.

  5. markbialczak says:
    December 18, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Thank you for being a true shining light, MBC.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 18, 2019 at 9:03 am

    ❤️

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:26 am

    I wish I’d said what’s in my head
    I wish I’d kissed your lips instead
    I should, I ought, have voiced my thought
    Instead I failed and now there’s nought!

