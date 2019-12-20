Dec 20 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Paper Plane Flight

 

 

 

Throw paper airplanes with the wind

And hope they carry some of what you carry

Away.

Plane, Paper, Draw

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No worries world.  I drew this.  Then I thought how lovely if those paper planes could do that for us.

©

Tagged , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Paper Plane Flight

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 20, 2019 at 12:04 am

    ❤️✈️

    Like

    Reply
  2. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    December 20, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Yes, lovely idea. Will practice at Christmas 🤓

    Like

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Great idea, Colleen 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. utesmile says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:55 am

    That would be great, There will be many in the air!

    Like

    Reply
  5. beth says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:01 am

    how wonderful that would be. goodbye and good riddance to some of the load we carry

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:56 am

    That’s a mighty impressive loop the loop!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: