Paper Plane Flight

Throw paper airplanes with the wind
And hope they carry some of what you carry
Away.
No worries world. I drew this. Then I thought how lovely if those paper planes could do that for us.
©
❤️✈️
Yes, lovely idea. Will practice at Christmas 🤓
Great idea, Colleen 🙂
That would be great, There will be many in the air!
how wonderful that would be. goodbye and good riddance to some of the load we carry
That’s a mighty impressive loop the loop!
